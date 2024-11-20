Prince Harry's US visa future in question with Trump's latest move

Trump’s recent appointment of Governor Kristi Noem has intensified concerns for Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s U.S. residency could face new challenges following Donald Trump’s election as president.



The president-elect, known for his critical stance on the Sussexes, has previously suggested deporting the Duke of Sussex, raising concerns about Harry's visa status amid ongoing scrutiny.

Harry has been embroiled in a visa controversy after admitting to past drug use in his memoir Spare. The conservative think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit demanding the release of Harry’s U.S. immigration records to determine whether he disclosed his drug history during his application. U.S. law allows visa denial for prolific drug use, sparking speculation about his status.

Trump’s recent appointment of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security has intensified concerns. Known for her hardline stance on immigration and controversial past, Noem’s leadership could heighten scrutiny on cases like Harry’s.

Earlier this year, Trump criticised the Biden administration for shielding Harry’s immigration details, claiming it was to “protect him.”

Speaking to the Express US, Trump said, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

In an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump doubled down, stating there would be no “special privileges” for Harry. When Farage asked if Harry could face deportation, Trump replied, “We’ll have to see... If he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.