Denzel Washington talks about future of 'The Equalizer': 'I’ve come to realize...'

'Equalizer 3' starring Denzel Washington released in 2023

Denzel Washington has finally dropped hints of two more sequels of The Equalizer.

The franchise has been a great part of his career and he would love to play Robert McCall more; one for himself and one for the people who love the film.

In a statement, the Man on Fire star said to Esquire, "I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five.”

"More people are happy about that - people love those daggone Equalizers. It’s about variety for me. I’ll sometimes say to myself, one’s for me, one’s for them.”

Moreover, during the conversation, Washington added that he believes that The Equalizer movies are not for him but for his fans.

According to him, they want him to catch the bad guys and, so he would love to continue doing that for his admirers.

He continued: “But I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. 'We can’t get them, so you go get them.' And I say, 'Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back!'"

