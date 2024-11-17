Denzel Washington ready to step away from action movies

'Gladiator II' features Denzel Washington along with Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal

Denzel Washington, who is known to be one the best action heroes in Hollywood, has dropped hint of stepping away from the typical genre.

Recently, while clarifying the rumours about his retirement to @seasonedBF, the Man on Fire star revealed that he intends to take the role behind the cameras now and leave behind the more physical part in front of the camera.

In a statement, Denzel added: “And I think that's the ego that thinks 'Oh yeah, I can do it.' No, you can't, no you can't, your stuntman is doing it now. So I'm less interested in running and jumping.”

He went on to say: “You let Paul [Mescal] and John David [Washington] run and jump. And to think 'Oh, I can still do it,' you're a fool. And I don't want to be foolish.”

However, the 69-year-old actor also shared that there are some big films lined up next which includes Black Panther 3.

But stepping away from action movies has somehow taken over the hope of fans of another Equalizer sequel.

At present, Denzel Washington’s Gladiator II just released in theaters on November 15, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal in significant roles.