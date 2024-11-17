King Charles puts tenants at risk with substandard rental homes

King Charles owns over 30 rental homes on his Sandringham Estate

A new investigation reveals that over 30 rental homes on King Charles’s Sandringham Estate do not meet the required energy efficiency standards, raising concerns about the living conditions of tenants.

The investigation follows a similar inquiry into the Duchy of Cornwall, where vulnerable tenants were reportedly at risk of fuel poverty, with some living in homes suffering from cold, damp, and mouldy conditions.

One tenant described the situation to The Mirror as "very cold," citing the issue of single-glazed windows that allow heat to escape. Many of these windows are reportedly rotting, and tenants believe the reluctance to install double glazing may be due to King Charles’s aesthetic preferences.

"The properties, many built during Queen Victoria’s reign, are in dire need of modernization," said one tenant.

A spokesperson for the Sandringham Estate emphasised that the estate is actively investing in an ongoing program to improve the homes, with energy efficiency as a priority.

However, despite these claims, the estate still has over 30 homes rated below the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES), with eight properties rated "G" and one scoring just one out of 100.

Under the MEES regulations, homes with ratings below E cannot be rented out, and landlords face penalties of up to £5,000 per property. The investigation raises questions about whether the King may be exempt from these rules, as suggested by a 2022 report claiming the monarch has personal exemptions written into over 160 laws.

A spokesperson for the Sandringham Estate confirmed that while they do not comment on specific properties, exemptions might apply to a small number of homes that do not meet the required standards.