Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' cast-mates a year after star's death?

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023

Matthew Perry’s first death anniversary just passed by in October and reportedly, the star has already been forgotten by his cast members from Friends.

It has been one year to his death, and it seems like their grieve has lessened as none of them were spotted at the grave site of Perry amid death anniversary on October 28.

According to Radar Online, around 30 fans visited the grave of the 17 Again actor and they were extremely disappointed as it looked like all the ‘friends’ have disregarded the late star already.

One of the bystanders told the publication: "It was depressing. It was as if Matthew had already been forgotten – only a year after he left us."

Meanwhile, a source from Hollywood mentioned the lack of concern by his closed companions.

The insider mentioned: “You would have thought that the guys who worked with him and claimed to be one of the tightest casts in the history of television could have done something together to remember their fallen friend.”

They asked, "How hard would it have been for them to organize a memorial?”

The critic also spoke about the way the his colleagues paid tribute to Matthew on social media.

"A couple of pictures online seems a meager effort and may be a window on how close they really were”, they added.

Amid Matthew Perry’s death anniversary, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox were the only ones who posted pictures in the memory of the 54-year-old actor.