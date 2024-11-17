Mariah Carey breaks silence on not becoming Queen of Christmas

Mariah Carey nearly missed out on becoming Queen of Christmas

Mariah Carey has recently broken her silence on not becoming the Queen of Christmas.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer recalled getting the opportunity to record a Christmas album but there was an issue.

She told the outlet, “I felt it was too early in my career.”

While talking about recording her fourth studio album Merry Christmas, Mariah said, “I focused on all the things my mother struggled to create; all I needed was a shower of glitter and a full church choir to back me up.”

In the same album, the songstress wrote the mega hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You, in 1994.

Mariah explained that the “little girl’s spirit and those early fantasies of family” were the inspiration behind her massive hit 30 years ago.

Earlier, the singer talked about her tumultuous upbringing in a previous interview with W magazine in 2022.

“I had some very sad Christmases as a child, but I always try to find the bright light there,” she shared.

Mariah pointed out, “Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is.”

“When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” she stated.

Sharing details about her 1994 Christmas song, Mariah further said, “I didn’t want it to feel specific to any era, so we didn’t use sounds that were happening at that time. That way, it would feel classic and timeless.”

After All I Want for Christmas Is You release, the outlet reported that the song became one of the longest-charting singles in any genre, spending 65 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Mariah’s album, Merry Christmas, had sold 18 million copies.