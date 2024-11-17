Rihanna stuns in bold polka dot dress for evening out in Santa Monica

Rihanna dazzles in sultry polka dot dress.

Rihanna turned heads as she stepped out for a glamorous evening at her favorite LA hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old singer looked stunning in a white silk polka dot maxi dress, paired effortlessly with an oversized brown faux fur coat adorned with a sparkling brooch.

She completed the chic look with strappy red heels, matching red lipstick, and accessorized with dark sunglasses and layered necklaces, exuding confidence and elegance.

Known for her love of the celebrity-favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Rihanna was spotted once again at the upscale eatery, which is a regular haunt for many A-listers.

She looked every bit the style icon as she dined at her favorite LA hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, after returning from a trip to her native Barbados.

The evening out comes on the heels of Rihanna's trip to Barbados, where she opened a new Fenty Beauty store before enjoying a well-deserved break.

While in Barbados, she made headlines with a comment that sparked rumors of her retirement from music.

Addressing attendees at the Fenty Beauty store opening, Rihanna reflected on her journey, saying, “Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me.”