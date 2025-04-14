Lady Gaga enjoys relaxing night out after electrifying Coachella performance

Lady Gaga stole the show with a stunning Coachella performance before enjoying some well-deserved time away from the spotlight.

The Mayhem crooner, a day after Coachella, was seen waiting for her order at a burger outlet on Sunday.

In an Instagram reel shared by a fellow customer, the Bloody Mary singer was sitting in head-to-toe black outfit with matching sunglasses.

At Coachella on Friday, the 14-time Grammy winner took the stage for two-hours to perform 20 songs, at Indio, California.

Gaga opened with Bloody Mary from her 2011 album Born This Way and went on to perform several hits, including Abracadabra, Judas and Poker Face.

Throughout her performance, the music icon teased references from her old music videos.

When performing Paparazzi, she wore metal armour in a nod to scenes from the music video for the 2009 song.

The Monster hitmaker then took inspiration from her Bad Romance music video as she lay beside a skeleton for her performance of Disease from her 2025 album Mayhem.

The performance also marked Lady Gaga’s first she stepped in for a pregnant-with-twins Beyoncé last minute in 2017.