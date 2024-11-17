Prince Andrew maintains security using diverse financial sources

Andrew no longer holds an official role

Prince Andrew is now personally funding the security for his Windsor home after King Charles ended the £3 million-a-year payment for his protection.



A new autobiography claims that King Charles severed financial support to Andrew, which included paying for guards at his 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor.

In response, the Duke of York, 64, has reportedly arranged for a more affordable private security service to protect the property, which he continues to occupy despite pressure to leave.

Andrew, who no longer holds an official role, is believed to have secured funds from Middle Eastern connections. His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have also been linked to conferences in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

A source told The Sun: “He has his security but at a cheaper rate and is managing to finance it himself. He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move, so he found a way to fund his security. How sustainable it is in the long term, who knows?”

Author Andrew Lownie, who is working on a book about the prince, remarked, "Prince Andrew is likely to have many forms of income."

In 2007, Andrew sold his Sunninghill Park estate for £15 million—£3 million above its listed price. During his decade as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, he reportedly developed business ties in Asia and the Middle East. While in the role, he was granted use of a £1 million property by Abu Dhabi's Royal Family.

In December 2017, Bloomberg News reported that Andrew obtained a £1.5 million personal loan from Luxembourg-based Bank Havilland, which was repaid just 11 days later.