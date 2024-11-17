Princess Beatrice connects with Middle Eastern power players

Princess Beatrice is poised for more high-profile engagements in the Middle East as she becomes part of an exclusive "inner circle," according to royal experts.

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter has been actively networking in the region, shortly after announcing she’s expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Recently, Beatrice, the elder daughter of the Duke of York, spoke about artificial intelligence at the ADIPEC Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi on November 4.

The day prior, she attended a private conference hosted by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry, where she was pictured alongside Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the president of the UAE.

This closed-door event drew a star-studded guest list, including the CEOs of Shell and EDF, Microsoft’s vice president, and Mark Carney, former Bank of England governor and current UN special envoy for climate action.

With the Al Nahyan royal family among the world’s wealthiest monarchies, her involvement reflects her growing influence and connections within a powerful global network.

U.S. journalist Hadley Gamble, who interviewed Princess Beatrice at the recent ADIPEC conference, described her as "an unofficial ambassador for the UK," according to The Mail.

"Beatrice was quite literally in the inner circle at a gathering of global energy CEOs, top finance executives, and policymakers," Gamble added, highlighting the princess's influential role.

Over the past month, she has been a frequent presence in the Middle East, joined at times by her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, for events in the region.

In October, Beatrice—who serves as vice president of the tech company Afiniti—was in Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative.