BTS' J Hope excites fans with new photos ahead of 'good news'

gives BTS ARMY a sneak peek of his Los Angeles trip after military service

J-Hope, one of the seven members of BTS, surprised his fans with a sneak peek from his Los Angeles getaway.

On Sunday, November 17, the South Korean rapper and singer shared a carousel of photos and videos on his official Instagram.

The first photo in the post showed him standing with his back to the camera, sipping coffee while standing in a crowd, enjoying a concert by Felicia the Goat, an English-speaking goat voiced by American rapper Tyler the Creator.

the following snapshots featured the K-pop sensation gazing at a freshly baked pizza while holding a drink in one hand.

Among the photos and concert footage, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, also treated his fans to a new selfie and a picture of his wrist adorned with concert wristbands and his watch.

These new photos came after he hosted a Weverse live session to update fans on his life shortly after being discharged from mandatory military service.

J Hope, 30, explained that he flew to Los Angeles to enjoy some time alone while preparing for his highly anticipated upcoming projects.

In the video, he shared, "I’m doing well! I can’t tell you exactly what I’m preparing for, but I’m working on a lot of things for you guys."

He also mentioned that he was currently in Los Angeles and hinted at exciting new content for the BTS ARMY, saying, "Hopefully, I’ll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon."

J-Hope was released from military service on October 17, and since then, his fans have eagerly anticipated more updates from him.