Princess Charlene supported by brother in public as Prince Albert stays behind

Charlene's brother joins her at event while Prince Albert remains at home.

Princess Charlene was joined by her brother, Gareth Wittstock, in a rare public appearance as she took on her role as patron of No Finish Line Monaco on Saturday.

Prince Albert, who remained at home, was notably absent from this year’s 25th-anniversary event, which transforms every completed kilometer into donations supporting sick or disadvantaged children.

The charity race, established in 1999 by Monaco's Jeune Chambre Économique, marks Monaco's first Children’s Rights Day and has grown into a cherished tradition.

Running from November 16 to 24, this year’s event maintains its hallmark races—the 24-hour trophy and the eight-day run.

Despite her husband’s absence, she received support from her family as she officially opened the 25th edition, highlighting her dedication to the cause.

Just days earlier, the Prince and Princess of Monaco teamed up for the annual Red Cross Christmas giveaway, demonstrating their shared commitment to community and charity.

The appearance came shortly after the former Olympian, shared insights into her life as an elite swimmer before joining Monaco's Princely family.

The Zimbabwean-born royal, who retired from competitive swimming in 2007, opened up to Gala Magazine about her current approach to fitness.

"I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she revealed. "When I was young, I trained very hard, challenged myself physically. These days, it's all about moderation."