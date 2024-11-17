Tyler, The Creator loses cool after confronting media persons at recent event

Tyler, The Creator found himself in a rage after confronting media personnel at an event in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old American rapper was involved in a heated argument with a member of the press on November 15, 2024.

A celebrity photographer, Kevin Wong took to his X account to post a video of Tyler in which he can be seen expressing frustration towards the media.

In the viral clip, the See You Again singer was heard telling one of the photographers, "Y'all n*ggas back the f**k up, for real."

When a cameraman responded by saying, "Not very nice," Tyler replied, "No, I'm not; I'm an a***ole."

The altercation ended with the media professionals stepping back, allowing Tyler to leave the scene.

This confrontation came after Tyler’s public criticism of renowned singer, Taylor Swift’s fans, whom he addressed during his Boston concert while discussing his old song lyrics.

"I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**," he added.

On the work front, Tyler has recently released his eighth studio album, titled Chromakopia.

Reportedly, the recent music album was released through Columbia Records on October 28, 2024.