Zoe Kravitz finds ‘rocking’ way to deal with Channing Tatum’s breakup

Zoe Kravitz spends weekend in a rocking way.

Kravitz, 35, as per Daily Mail was seen partying with Dianna Agron and leaving TV personality Vas Morgan’s house at midnight.

The Batman alum chose a black fuzzy coat for the outing and she paired it with a black bodycon suit.

The actress’ recent sighting comes after “amicable breakup” with Channing Tatum after three years of being in a relationship.

The then couple was last appeared on the red carpet of Blink Twice together and posted their pictures on Instagram.

Other than that, the two were seen in public physically for the last time on October 6.

Rumours of a romance between the two first surfaced in August 2021. Later in October, their relationship was formally announced.

The pair were engaged last year, but in October of this year, they called it quits.

According to Instyle, Zoe and Channing's hectic schedules were the cause of their breakup.

The two are still connected professionally, though, despite their seeming breakup.

The duo has been casted in an upcoming alien invasion comedy, Alpha Gang.