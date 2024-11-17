Kevin Costner shares major update about Horizon’s future

Kevin Costner speaks up about the future of 'Horizon'

Kevin Costner has recently shared new update about four-part Western movie series, Horizon: An American Saga.

“I’m hoping, I’m dreaming, I’m meeting all the billionaires that we all hear about — they’re all hiding in the shadows,” said the Yellowstone star while speaking at Deadline Contenders Los Angeles on November 16.

For the unversed, Horizon’s Chapter 2 was pulled from a planned August theatrical release after Chapter 1 didn’t work well at the box office in July.

Kevin revealed that production for Chapter 3 is underway. The actor and director didn’t specify how much time it would take but guaranteed, “I’m going to make 3”.

“I’m don’t know how I’m going to do it,” he continued.

However, Kevin told the audience, “I’m going to make it and then I’m going to make the fourth one. And if you want to say ’the end’ at that point, then that’s the end.”

The Highway Men actor also called his Horizon project his “own private UFO”.

“I’ve seen it, and I will never forget it, and I chase it as long as I can,” he remarked.

Kevin added, “I will figure out a way to bring you 3 and 4, because you’ve gone to 1 and you’re gonna go to 2, and we’re all gonna go west together.”