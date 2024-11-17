King Charles, Prince William send heartbreaking message to Harry

Prince William shatters his estranged brother Prince Harry's biggest dream

King Charles and Prince William have joined hands to decide the future of former working royal, Prince Harry, in the family.

A well-known royal commentator, Jennie Bond, claimed that the tables have turned, as the Duke of Sussex now seemingly wants to mend broken relationships, while the royals intend to take a step back.

She told OK!, "Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife."

"But now I think the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family," the royal commentator added.

Additionally, Jennie emphasized Harry's ongoing legal dispute with the Home Office regarding his security in the UK, which complicates the King's challenges.

She said, "This puts the King in real legal jeopardy. He really can't be drawn into any discussion with Harry about a legal dispute with his own Government. So it makes any potential meeting extremely awkward."

Speaking of any possibility of reconciliation between William and Harry, Jennie revealed that the Prince of Wales has shown "zero interest" in recent times over mending ties with the Duke.

The royal expert said, "He is looking forward to a New Year with his beloved wife regaining her strength and being at his side on some royal duties."