Victoria Beckham looks back fondly on ‘90s date night with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham claims she and David Beckham can now finish a bottle of wine, unlike in the ‘90s

Victoria Beckham spilled the beans about her romantic date night in Paris, decades ago with her husband, David Beckham.

On Saturday, November 16, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder took to her Instagram to describe her new fragrance, Suite 302, during which she shared a hilarious memory from the 90’s date night with David, 49.

The video opened with Victoria, 50, sitting on a couch at a candlelit venue, telling fans she was reminiscing about the time she and David dined at this very restaurant in the '90s.

"There’s something so glamorous about Paris—it feels very opulent… so sexy," she recalled. "I remember when we came here in the '90s. I remember ordering a bottle of wine, like a really special bottle of wine."

"Back in the day, we used to struggle to finish a bottle of wine, just the two of us," the fashion mogul smiled as she continued, jokingly adding, "We don’t seem to have any problem with that now!"

Victoria went on to describe how everything about the experience felt "so over the top," particularly the "heavy tobacco smell" in the air at Suite 302, which, she said, was a quintessentially Parisian vibe.

The scent reminded her of the opulent '90s and brought back memories of that special time.

Victoria first met David in 1997 at a Manchester United game when he was playing for the soccer team.