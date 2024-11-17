Adele leaves Las Vegas crowd awestruck as she displays engagement ring

Adele seemed to be having the time of her life while performing at Las Vegas Caesars Palace every weekend since the last two years.

The Easy On Me crooner, while performing I Drink Wine, flashed her stunning engagement on Saturday, sending fans in frenzy.

The Hello songstress held her ring hand up as she sang, 'I need some substance in my life, somethin' real/somethin' that feels true.'

The 36-year-old musician has done the same move several time to acknowledge her love for Rich Paul since she announced her engagement with the American sports agent in a light hearted moment during her Munich residency in August.

She read a fan holding a sign, “Will you marry me," to which Adele responded , “I can't marry you because I'm already getting married.”

The crowd celebrated the news with a thunderous applause as the singer showed off her ring.

Adele’s 'Weekends with Adele' residency is set to wrap up soon, and the popstar is longing forward to a well deserved break.

“I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,” she said during her performance in Munich.

Previously, Adele has shared hopes to have a daughter since she is already a mother of 12-year-old son with her ex-husband.

While on-stage at her Las Vegas residency in May, Adele addressed the crowd about her desires of having a daughter.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said.

She continued, "I want a girl because I've already got a boy.”

Adele’s last show of Las Vegas residency will be held on November 23rd,2024.