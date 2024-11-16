Taylor Swift announces '13 days' countdown until big release

Taylor Swift performs in Canada as she wraps up the last leg of Eras Tour

The mega popstar Taylor Swift, who is currently wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour gave fans another release to look forward to.

Swift, 34, took to Instagram to announce the release of her Eras Tour Book on Saturday, November 16th.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared a poster of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department and revealed in the caption, “Just 13 days til The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD AND The Official Eras Tour Book are all available for the first time ever at @target!”

Along with the book based on her experience of the tour, the 14-time-Grammy winner surprised the fans with the launch of TTPD vinyl and CD.

The Lover songstress did not forget international Swifties as she added in the caption, “International info coming soon” with a heart emoji.

This comes after fans have been convinced of a big announcement to come as Eras Tour reaches its end.

Swift is scheduled to perform her last show of the tour on December 8th and fans believe she is going to announce a Taylor’s Version re-recording of one of her not yet re-released older albums.