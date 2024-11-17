Jennifer Lopez reveals secret behind getting over Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez separation with Ben Affleck has gotten many people questioning her next step.

Jennifer Lopez has planned to focus on herself right now.

After her break-up with Ben Affleck, the star has now prioritised her career over rushing into another relationship.

Despite reports suggesting that Lopez is "looking to have some fun" after the split, the 55-year-old actress isn’t planning on dating anyone right now.

An insider told DailyMail that while Lopez would like to find love again, she feels she needs to give herself time first.

They added that, although she believes love might find her naturally, she is not actively seeking a new relationship.

"She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself," the source told the publication.

"She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better."

InTouch recently came out and claimed that the American actress was ready to date again.

They alleged that the On The Floor hit-singer only wants to prove herself and show Affleck what he’s missing out on.