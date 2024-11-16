Meghan Markle criticized for ‘tone deaf’ remarks on boxed hair dye

Meghan Markle’s boxed hair dye comments spark backlash.

Meghan Markle’s recent comments about boxed hair dye have sparked backlash from some royal fans, who labeled her remarks as "tone deaf."

The Duchess of Sussex made the quip during the launch of Highbrow Hippie, a new haircare line by her close friend and hair colorist, Kadi Lee.

On November 15, Meghan attended the launch party at Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California, where she showed her support for the female-founded venture, in which she is an investor.

While promoting the new line, The Duchess revealed that she had stopped using boxed hair dye after the Covid pandemic, a comment that left some fans unimpressed.

Kadi Lee shared how her close friendship with Meghan Markle played a key role in shaping the evolution of her business, Highbrow Hippie Haircare.

At the launch event for the brand on November 15, she lightheartedly joked, “I was using boxed dye when I met her!” — a remark that had the crowd laughing.

While Meghan’s comment was met with humour, it also highlighted a key contrast: unlike the more affordable boxed dyes, Highbrow Hippie’s products are positioned at the premium end of the market.

For instance, the "Healthy Hair Duo" is priced at $206 (£163), and the Essential Wellbeing Complex retails for $118 (£93), reflecting the luxury nature of the brand.