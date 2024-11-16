Madison Bailey shuts down ‘Outer Banks’ drama

Madison Bailey has denied feud rumours with her co-star Rudy Pankow.
The 25-year-old, who plays Kiara on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, shared a subtle message on social media showing support for him.
On November 14th, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she held a ukulele while other cast members like Chase Stokes was seen playing an electric guitar. Jonathan Davis and Rudy laid on a bed.
The Timecut actress captioned the post, "P4L,” which was a reference to their character’s friend group, The Pogues.
This post was her way of addressing and shutting down any rumors that were spreading about the two.
She wasn’t the only one who posted on the platform; the 26-year-old actor also gave his co-stars a shoutout on his Instagram account after season four’s finale.
On November 15th, the actor wrote, "Being grateful doesn’t begin to explain it."
"Honestly words in general explaining 5 years of memories, blood, sweat and passion with this special cast, crew, writers, producers, artists aren’t possible."
He continued on to thank his co-workers and fans of the show and expressed that he will forever love them for everything.
Robert Irwin shares thoughts on love and what he’s seeking in woman after split
This came just days after Princess Kate wore her iconic sapphire engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s children raised in California far from Royal life
Liam Payne's son Bear exposes his Christmas spirit in 'emotional' video
Marauder’s Map made its debut in 'Harry Potter', 'The Prisoner of Azkaban'
'It could have been Elvis': Priscilla Presley on the missed role that haunted the King