Madison Bailey shuts down ‘Outer Banks’ drama

Madison Bailey posted a group photo with 'Outer Banks' cast members.

Madison Bailey has denied feud rumours with her co-star Rudy Pankow.

The 25-year-old, who plays Kiara on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, shared a subtle message on social media showing support for him.

On November 14th, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she held a ukulele while other cast members like Chase Stokes was seen playing an electric guitar. Jonathan Davis and Rudy laid on a bed.

The Timecut actress captioned the post, "P4L,” which was a reference to their character’s friend group, The Pogues.

This post was her way of addressing and shutting down any rumors that were spreading about the two.

She wasn’t the only one who posted on the platform; the 26-year-old actor also gave his co-stars a shoutout on his Instagram account after season four’s finale.

On November 15th, the actor wrote, "Being grateful doesn’t begin to explain it."

"Honestly words in general explaining 5 years of memories, blood, sweat and passion with this special cast, crew, writers, producers, artists aren’t possible."

He continued on to thank his co-workers and fans of the show and expressed that he will forever love them for everything.