Princess Anne’s 'unapologetic support' for Harry, Meghan’s exit

Princess Anne, known for her no-nonsense attitude and steadfast approach, has remained a firm favourite within the Royal Family. Even during some of the most controversial moments in recent years, her candidness has stood out, offering a refreshing perspective.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as working royals, it sent shockwaves across the nation, highlighting divisions within the House of Windsor.

Speaking with royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair shortly after the couple’s announcement, Anne shared her thoughts, indirectly shedding light on her views about their decision.

While she wasn’t directly asked about Harry and Meghan, Anne discussed her decision not to grant her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, royal titles or the HRH style.

She explained: "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Anne's practical outlook seemingly echoed support for Harry and Meghan’s move to relinquish their HRH titles and step back from royal duties, highlighting the importance of doing what’s best for their family—just as she had done for her children.

Unlike working royals, Peter and Zara have pursued private lives while maintaining close ties with senior royals. They receive no taxpayer funding and do not officially represent the Crown, granting them independence in their chosen paths.

In the same interview, Anne also praised Zara’s equestrian achievements, saying: "Zara was always a natural, and it was really a question of whether she felt that was something she really wanted to do, and she did. She was very thorough and applied herself to it. So she was quite rightly very successful."