Kim Kardashian's fans compare her with Kylie Jenner in new photos

Kim Kardashian's fans faced difficulty recognising her in a recent Instagram photo dump.

On November 14, the Skims founder posted behind-the-scenes images from her upcoming campaign for a clothing brand, after which several fans began comparing her with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

In the viral photos, the mother-of-four modelled a new white sleepwear line.

Kim captioned her striking post, "BTS for #DGxSKIMS."

As the 44-year-old socialite’s post gained popularity on social media, many fans praised her looks and noted her resemblance to her younger sister.

One fan commented, "You look so much like Kylie."

"I thought you were Kylie," another fan chimed in.

This post followed Kim's recent remarks about single-mother parenting.

Recently, The Kardashian star appeared on the iHeart What The Winkler podcast with her close pal, Zoe Winkler, where she shared her feelings about being a single mother.

Kim has been feeling tired because her former husband, Kanye West, is not spending time with their four children, whom he co-parents with her.

According to Daily Mail, Kanye has not seen his children for 57 days, as he is on vacation with his wife, Bianca Censori.

It is pertinent to note that Kim and Kanye share four children North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6 and Psalm West 5.

The two tied the knot in 2014 and parted ways in 2022.