Taylor Swift fans wants Broadway Musical Version after hit performance

Taylor Swift's Smallest Man Who Ever Lived performance captives the fans

Taylor Swift, known for giving captivating performances one after another, took the internet by storm with her stunning moves.

Swift's spectacular performance has tugged at her fans heartstrings as they demand for a Broadway musical show based on the superstar's hugely successful songbook.

The 34-year-old musician performed a powerful rendition of The Tortured Poets Department album's song, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived for the first time in Paris.

During the song's bridge, she marched down to the middle of the stage in a military inspired coat.

When she reached the centre, Swift and her backdrop dancers collapsed, adding a theatrical touch to the performance.

Inspired by this electrifying delivery a rising star from California, Jaedynn Latter, shared her version of the dramatic song.

Many Swifties were blown away by Latter’s vocals.

With one commented, "If there's a musical, this girl needs to be in it. Omg she's amazing."

Another said, "I love this girl so much,” while one exclaimed, "What a talent!!!"

Latter in a conversation with Newsweek said,"Taylor Swift has influenced my own writing so much, but also has undoubtedly catapulted pop music into what it is today with every new project she releases.”

"I can tell you as someone in the theatre world, pop and jukebox musicals are ever-increasing in existence,” she added.

She also praised the 14-Grammy winner catalogue for having theatrical elements and saying that it won't "surprise" her if there will be a 'Musical by Taylor Swift' on a New York marquis in foreseeable future.

Taylor Swift had kicked off her Eras Tour in Toronto, where she will perform eight shows before heading to Vancouver for the grand finale on December, 8th.