Meghan Markle sends message to Victoria Beckham despite Brooklyn snub

Meghan Markle has seemingly extended an olive branch to her old friend Victoria Beckham during her new solo appearance.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex attended the launch party for her close friend and hair colourist Kadi Lee's brand, Highbrow Hippie, in California.

Meghan was photographed in an all-black attire as she stepped out with Prince Harry to support her friend.

Notably, the Duchess sparked reactions by carrying the £890 "Chain Pouch Bag In Black Leather", designed by Victoria.

It is important to mention that earlier this month, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn openly shared that he is team William.

In a podcast Watch What Happens Live, the aspiring chef was asked to choose between Harry and Meghan, or Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In response, he said, "Probably William. He's just the sweetest guy ever. He really is. He's really down to earth. He's a really good guy."

Despite the snub, Meghan sent a message of peace to the Beckhams as Closer magazine claimed the Duchess wants to begin the new year with peace and harmony.

The source shared that the mother-of-two is "reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like [Princess] Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams."