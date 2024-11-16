King Charles responds to Prince William’s bold claims about monarchy

King Charles is fully embracing his role as the head of state despite his cancer battle, as rumours of Prince William’s ascensions pick up.

The monarch announced his cancer diagnosis earlier in February this year after he underwent a prostate surgery. While Charles had been ordered by his medical team halt his public duties, he managed to return to duties in May.

Amid Charles’ health woes, reports suggested that Prince William’s ascension would be closer than expected. However, Charles reaffirmed his stance in the monarch with a pointed message, per royal biographer Robert Hardman.

“He’s thoroughly enjoying being monarch,” the author of Charles III, New King. New Court. The Inside Story told GB News. “He’s obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory.”

Hardman maintained that the King is “actually much happier” since taking charge.

He quoted a close friend of Charles that “there’s a new kind of serenity about him since he’s become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge.”

The comments come after Prince William revealed his plans for his own reign.

“I can only describe what I’m trying to do and that’s trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation,” William had told Sky News as he wrapped up a weeklong tour of South Africa in Cape Town.

He added that he will approach his role with “a smaller r in the royal,” and the reign will be “more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people.”