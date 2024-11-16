King Charles scrambles for major change at royal estate amid criticism

King Charles is seemingly springing into action after he and his son, Prince William, were exposed of their “secret millions” coming out of their private estates.

The monarch is now set to bring a big change at his beloved Sandringham estate in a bid to make it more energy efficient as criticism was beginning to mount over ‘hypocritical’ stance on protecting the planet.

Around 2,000 solar panels have been constructed and placed at the former horse grazing paddock at Sandringham, Norfolk, per a report by The Sun.

“They occupy 2.3 hectares and will create enough energy to heat and light the main house and buildings on the Norfolk estate,” it stated. “Any surplus will be returned to the National Grid.”

According to a source cited by Express.co.uk, King Charles “has talked of fighting climate change for decades” and he “practices what he preaches and does all he can.”

The new change comes as King Charles’ Duchy of Lancaster and Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall were accused of violating serious environmental laws, despite their advocacy over highlighting efficient ways of preserving the planet, per documentary, titled The King, the Prince & Their Secret Millions.

The investigation also revealed the eye-popping profit the royals have been earning through public sector entities, such as NHS hospitals, prisons and even charities.

Palace officials have not made a statement on the matter but Duchy of Cornwall previously told The Post that “Prince William became Duke of Cornwall in September 2022 and since then has committed to an expansive transformation of the Duchy.”