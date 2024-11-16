Jennifer Garner takes down bad guys in 'intense' action sequence

Jennifer Garner steals the show with action-packed scenes

Jennifer Garner was caught off-guard as she filmed an intense scene for the second season of Apple TV thriller.

The 52-year-old actress, who was recently documented boxing onset of the thriller The Last Thing He Told Me, captivated the crowd as she swung an ax in action.

While she performed the mysterious deed, the 13 Going On 30 actress sported a long-sleeved, green sweater, with her locks flowing down in light waves.

In addition, Jennifer portrays the role of Hannah Hall in the series and it wasn’t a tough job for the actress to get into character, hitting the large van with the help of an ax.

As for the show, the first season premiered last year in April 2023 and garnered appreciation from fans all over the world.

It later came to be known as the streaming site’s most-watched limited series despite a score of only 41% Rotten Tomatoes.

For the unversed, The Last Thing He Told Me is an adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel of the same name.

