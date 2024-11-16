Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis relationship: Major updates laid bare

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sparked connection on the set of That ‘70s Show, where the couple kissed each other on-screen for the first time.

They reunited years later after the show, but their fairy-tale romance is under scrutiny after facing number of scandals and rumours.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are still together?

Seemingly yes, as wife Kunis chose his husband Kutcher’s side during Sean Diddy scandal.

The couple shut down any breakup rumours as they attended a Los Angeles Rams gams against the Chicago Bears on September 29.

The fan favourite pair came as strong as ever to ensure onlookers their relationship is unbreakable.

Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first meet-up

The Hollywood A-list couple were initially met at the set of That ‘70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

They never dated until filming ended and even after that. However, costar Debra Jo Rupp has seen a “connection” between the two during their time with the show.

They shared their first kiss on-screen which was Kunis’ first kiss ever,

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!’ ” the Black Swan actress said. “Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Rumour around couple’s relationship

The duo has recently caught into media’s eye due to several scandals that were enough to affect any marriage.

Recently, the couple, who is married since 2015, faced criticism over writing a letter in support of their friend and former That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape in May 2023.

“He was their friend for many years and in that time, they became close to Danny’s family. That’s not an easy bond to break,” a source previously told In Touch.

Right after, they posted a video, awkwardly apologizing for the letter after the severe backlash.

Then Kutcher got into scrutiny after maintaining relationship with sex alleged Diddy. He claimed to have attended some of the rapper’s parties.

This bad limelight is making the couple to consider moving away and maintain a low-profile life for some time.

“First it was Danny Masterson and now it’s Diddy, and it’s got [Ashton] convinced that there are way better places out there to live than Hollywood,” the publication revealed.