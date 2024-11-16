Gary Oldman melts hearts as he recites inspiring bedtime story

Gary Oldman reads for 'CBeebies bedtime story 2024 Children In Need' on November 15th

Gary Oldman delighted some "very special" children with a heartfelt and inspiring story as he collaborated with Cbeebies Bedtime Stories.

On Friday, November 15th, the Harry Potter actor appeared on the show to fundraise for the charity, Children In Need.

Based on a true story, Oldman recited the tale of “warmth and encouragement and hope” penned by Claire Taylor, written specifically for Children in Need. The illustrations were from Tim Budgen.

Speaking ahead of his appearance, The Dark Knight star said, “Stories have a unique way of inspiring imagination and hope in young minds.”

“Hope for young people seems particularly in short supply these days. So I am very honoured to be reading this very special CBeebies Bedtime Story for BBC Children In Need,” he continued.

“I hope our story brings warmth and encouragement and hope to children and families watching on the night.”

The Oscar-winning actor earned praise for his heartwarming recitation after the episode was aired on social media.

“I love Gary Oldman's voice, so soft and soothing (heart emoji) #BBCChildrenInNeed,” one user on X wrote.

Another said, “How brilliant was Gary Oldman reading the @CBeebiesHQ bedtime story for #ChildreninNeed #CiN2024 @BBCCiN.”

While one got emotional, “Not me crying at Gary Oldman reading a bedtime story on #ChildreninNeed.”

Annually, the BBC organises these bedtime stories to support donations for needy children.

Previously, Cbeebies Bedtime Stories has featured big industry names like Kate Winslet, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth.