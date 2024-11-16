Megan Fox flaunts her baby bump in risqué black dress

Megan Fox giving her weekend a racy start.

The expectant mother bare her pregnant belly in sultry lingerie. Fox, 38, while cradling her bump captioned the post, “nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back”

The Transformers star is expecting her first child with her longtime love interest Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Fox is already mother to three children that she shares with ex Brian Austin Green.

The Taurus star, rocked a black lace top over a bra that covered her stomach and paired it with matching underpants.

Her charisma was surreal during the shoot. The A-lister chose to wear her wavy brown hair down, a cat-eye, and red almond-shaped nails courtesy of celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce.

Earlier in the relationship with MGK, before conceiving, the actress had a miscarriage.

The Johnny and Clyde actress decided to talk about her experience in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

She wrote, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” and later, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.” Another line is about imagining holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.”

Fox and MGK first met in 2020 and got into relationship in 2022 after MGK proposed Fox.