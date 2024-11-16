Joe Jonas sends fans wild with new collab at 2024 Latin Grammys

Joe Jonas makes appearance at the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards

Joe Jonas shared the stage with New Artist Grammy winner Ela Taubert at the Latin Award show for a bilingual collab.

The 35-year-old singer attended the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 14th, where Taubert won the best new artist award.

The 23-year-old Columbian songstress then performed her hit Cómo Pasó? as the Jonas Brothers member joined for a bilingual version of the song.

The melodious duo was cheered on by the crowd as Taubert sang her Spanish lyrics and Jonas added the English translation.

The Grammy winner’s single was released this year, and reached Number 12 on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart.

Jonas’ red carpet appearance comes after he wrapped up his tour the Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour with brothers Nick and Kevin.

The three brothers formed the band The Jonas Brothers in 2005 when they were Disney child stars. The trio disbanded in 2013 but came back together in 2019 with the release of Sucker.

After coming back stronger than ever they have released two albums Happiness Begins and The Album.