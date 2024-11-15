Travis Kelce’s brother follows in Taylor Swift’s footsteps for Christmas

Jason Kelce flaunts his singing skills in the annual Christmas special album

Jason Kelce appears to be dipping his toes in Taylor Swift’s career as he releases multiple Christmas-themed songs, while she is wrapping up the Eras Tour.

The retired NFL star, 37, joined Mt. Joy on stage on Thursday, November 14th, to perform their latest duet Santa Drives An Astrovan, from Jason's Philadelphia-themed upcoming holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party.

The performance of the song came before it was released on Friday, November 15th.

The Eagles, the NFL, A Philly Special Christmas and Mt. Joy shared a joint post on Instagram, which featured the former Eagles centre getting out of a car in a pair of gray-blue overalls and greeting fans.

The video was posted with the caption, “Jason Kelce & Mt. Joy collab is everything Philly needed & more”

Jason then appeared on stage and addressed the crowd, saying, "This goes a long way to help to promote this album, which is going to help a lot of families around this area, around the holidays. So thank you so much for supporting," referring to A Philly Special Christmas Party.

He continued, "Lets get ready for this football game and enjoy one last song, Lets go baby!"

The montage clip showed several glimpses of the performance, including the collaborating stars singing a verse and chorus from the song.

This comes after Jason released his duet with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, a cover of Maybe This Christmas which is also featured on the Christmas special album.