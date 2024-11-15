Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull rock Latin Grammys With ‘Now or Never’ rendition

Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull first met in 2017

Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull set the stage on fire with an energy-packed performance of Now or Never at the Latin Grammys.

On Thursday, November 14. the two iconic artists treated the audience to a joint rendition of their remixed version of Bon Jovi’s hit song It’s My Life.

Dressed in all black, the duo stepped on the red-lit stage as the remix kicked off with the song's signature chord.

Pitbull was the first to take the mic, delivering a fresh verse before the music returned to the original progression, keeping the chorus intact.

The remix blends a heavier beat while maintaining the song's rock roots. Pitbull’s verse, filled with catchy and bold lines like "Just live your life like Frank Sinatra, your way, and have no fear," added a new dimension to the classic track.

While the performance brought a new energy, this wasn't the first time Bon Jovi and Pitbull have performed their remixed version in front of a live audience.

According to Variety, during Pitbull’s Party After Dark tour in September, Bon Jovi made a surprise appearance at the Jones Beach Theater in New York, where the two artists performed their version of It’s My Life to a stunned crowd.

The friendship between Bon Jovi and Pitbull began in 2017 when the two first met at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Since then, they've made a few joint appearances, including Pitbull’s New York tour stop, where they shared the stage.

Here's the official music video of Pitbull and Bon Jovi's version of It's My Life:



