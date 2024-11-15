Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new video with statement

King Charles III's office has issued a new video of the monarch with a message of "peace and freedom."

The royal family's social media accounts shred the heartwarming video of the visit to Commando Training Centre Royal Marines at Lympstone in Devon.

The 76-year-old presented the best Royal Marine to complete the Commando course with the King's Badge.

Buckingham Palace wrote: “It is this operational excellence, underpinned by your unique skillset and training, which will ensure that all of you, as Royal Marines, will help to perpetuate our peace and freedom, both now and in the future."

The Palace added: "At the Commando Training Centre @RoyalMarines in Lympstone, The King has spent time with trainees, instructors, families and veterans of the Corps.

"The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world’s elite commando forces. On average, 1300 recruits, 2000 potential recruits and 400 potential Officers attend training courses at the centre each year."

King Charlesalso presented the best Royal Marine to complete the Commando course with the King's Badge.