Kerry Katona makes first heartbreaking statement since split from fiancé

Kerry Katona makes first heartbreaking statement after split from fiancé

Kerry Katona, American actress and former singer, has made a painful confession about her breakup with her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney.

The couple, who were initially denying reports of their separation, finally came to the spotlight and broke off the engagement.

In her first statement since her split, the 44-year-old talked through a hat, sharing too many information about her relationship with the 36-year-old.

Katona confessed, "Last week I spoke about how Ryan and I were having a tough time and now he has moved out of the house. We are no longer together and it's been a really tough week."

She went on explaining that she never thought this could happen to her, as she said that there's always been something which was missing.

The media personality cried out loud as while adding, "I don't know if we'll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much. I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it's so much to deal with."

"I've been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens."

However, Kerry and ex-lover Ryan got engaged in 2020 and spent beautiful years together, despite all the challenges they faced together. Meanwhile Rayan remained silent throughout.