J-Hope leads wave of reactions after Jin’s solo album release

J Hope was excited for BTS bandmate Jin's highly anticipated debut solo album

J-Hope led a flood of reactions from fans following the release of his BTS bandmate Jin’s debut solo album, Happy.

On Thursday, November 15, Jin, 31, released his highly anticipated album, which features six tracks: the title track Running Wild, I Will Come to You, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window, and the pre-released song I’ll Be There.

In addition to the album, the eldest BTS member dropped the music video for Running Wild.

Shortly after its premiere, J-Hope, 30, was among the first to react, sharing his excitement with fans.

He posted a snippet from the Running Wild music video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Why am I sad (smiling emoji with a tear)? A music video that's really stirring."

But that wasn’t the only way he showed his support. J-Hope also joined Jin’s livestream to cheer on his bandmate, sharing, "We’re so happy!!!"

"Jin!! Our hyung, make this big! Happy!! Happpppyyyyy!!" he wrote, spreading his excitement for the album release.

Earlier this week, during a live stream on Weverse, J-Hope had expressed his anticipation for Jin’s album, even before it dropped.

"He worked so hard on it," J-Hope said of Jin’s efforts on the album. "I’m really excited to check it out. I hope he’ll do his best," he added, extending his well wishes for the successful release.