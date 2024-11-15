Skai Jackson’s boyfriend disses late Cameron Boyce in viral clip

Skai Jackson confirmed her boyfriend's Facebook account was hacked.

Skai Jackson’s boyfriend, recently went viral after he took an unwarranted jab at late co-star Cameron Boyce.

During a Facebook live session on November 13th, the content creator, known as Yerkky Yerkky on the platform, threw shade at the actor as fans made comparisons between the two.

Clearly annoyed and frustrated with the comparisons, Yerkky told the viewers to stop comparing him to someone who is dead.

"What the f**k?" he exclaimed.

"Y'all keep comparing me to someone who’s dead."

Jackson and Boyce played on-screen siblings on the fan favourite Disney show Jessie, which ran for four seasons.

The 20-year-old actor tragically passed away in 2019 due to an epileptic seizure in his sleep.

Fans were quick to call the streamer out regarding his comments on X.

One fan strictly said, "We don’t play about Cameron Boyce at all."

"Don’t you ever disrespect Cameron Boyce!" another added.

Jackson has yet to comment on the messy situation her partner has landed himself in.

However, the 22-year-old actress recently defended him when his Facebook page seemingly got hacked and published outrageous remarks about her.

"I'm salty I got this Disney Channel girl pregnant," the message read.

She showed her support for her boyfriend and reassured fans that his account’s privacy was breached.

"His page was hacked!" the Sheroes actress explained on her Instagram.