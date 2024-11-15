Taylor Swift fans ‘convinced’ of big announcement at the end of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ends on December 8th

Taylor Swift’s fans appear convinced that she has been dropping Easter eggs for a big announcement towards the end of the Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old mega popstar who is wrapping up the last leg of her record-breaking tour performed her first show in Canada on Thursday, November 14th.

Swift donned her blue and gold sparkly lyotard bodysuit for the show as she let her wavy tresses loose.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker stunned fans with surprise songs My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys from The Tortured Poets Department and This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things from Reputation.

Additionally, Swift also performed a mashup of False God from Lover and tis the damn season from Evermore.

However, Swifties are waiting for a big news they believe the 14-time-Grammy winner will be revealing in one of the last shows.

One fan wrote on social media, “im convinced shes gonna make a big announcement by the end, it might be debut or rep but SOMETHING is coming!!!”

Connecting the dots, another added, “I think marketing wise it would be smart for her to drop Debut during this last leg of tour and save Rep for after. I also think there is a high chance she will follow the pattern of new album one year and two re-releases the next. Who knows what she has up her sleeve for after this tour!? Trying to be grateful and respectful if she wants time off. But let’s be honest Taylor is the one constantly competing against herself and blowing our minds with whatever she has next! It’s hard to imagine anything better than this tour. But leave it to Tay to prove me wrong.”

A third chimed in, “Totally agree! The re-records follow a pattern and they’ve been released on odd years…2021, 2023 so 2025 for Rep makes the most sense! Maybe an announcement though.”

Another noted, “YES! I agree! The lover house says everything.. the DEBUT room walls are PLAID ! And she is wearing lots of plaids outfits recently!!! Just WATCH! Debut first!!!!”