Hugh Grant draws line in long-running feud with 'Bridget Jones' co-star

Hugh Grant puts his foot down on ongoing feud with co-star

Hugh Grant is finally putting his foot down on his ongoing feud with Bridget Jones' Diary co-star Colin Firth.

The 64-year-old actor, who starred alongside Firth in the 2001 adaptation of Helen Fielding's novel of the same name, teased his co-star's momentary role in the upcoming fourth instalment of the franchise.

During an exclusive interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Grant said, “Poor Colin. They’re still wheeling him out. No, it’s fine. It’s nice to give the old boy some work.”

In response to Meyers' claim about Firth's 'charitable' role, the Heretic star laughed as he went to explain how the Supernova actor did his own makeup on set.

Grant said, “He looks fine. He’s had a lot of work done. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but it’s brilliant work. Whoever did it.”

This comes on the heels of Grant's recent Vanity Fair interview amid their ongoing feud.

Explaining his idea of "perfect happiness," he said at the time, “Drinking a pint of London Pride while munching Twiglets and reading about Colin Firth having a critical and box office catastrophe.”