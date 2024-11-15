Taylor Swift changes self-image in love with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines for their whirlwind romance since American pop superstar kicked off her Eras Tour in summer 2023.

The lovebirds have immersed themselves in each other’s lives since they began the romantic journey, treating their fans with their PDA-packed appearances at each other's shows.

Be it Kansas City Chiefs tight end aiding his team become unbeatable, or the Karma singer making a dent in the world with her highest grossing Eras Tour, the two have stayed on each other’s side and cheered on the other person.

The Long Live hitmaker’s romantic history is not unknown. Joe Jonas Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal and many others have been in romantic relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner – and ultimately have become part of her songs post their breakup.

However, an insider close to the world’s richest female musician exclusively revealed to Life&Style that the Shake It Off crooner is not the same person with Kelce as she had been with her past romantic partners, “Finding a love like this has changed Taylor.”

Citing the last year as the ‘best year of her life’, the tipster said, “Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”

As per the source, the global pop icon is under the ‘Travis effect’.

“Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too,” adds the insider. “Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis.”

The Super Bowl Champion has made it easy for her to explore and see her new side. “For the first time, Taylor has a man who is super enthusiastic and unapologetic about showing his support and love for her.”

On the work front, Swift has recently bagged six nominations at the Grammys 2025.

1. Album of The Year (The Tortured Poets Department)

2. Best Pop Vocal Album (The Tortured Poets Department)

3. Record of The Year (Fortnight)

4. Song of The Year (Fortnight)

5. Best Music Video (Fortnight)

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Us)