Zayn Malik makes major announcement about ‘Stairway To The Sky’ tour

Zayn Malik left fans heartbroken after postponing the first two shows of his Stairway to the Sky tour in the United Kingdom.

On November 14, the 31-year-old renowned singer took to his Instagram stories, announcing that his Edinburgh concerts have been rescheduled from November to December due to unforeseen circumstances.

The statement reads, "Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn Stairway to the Sky Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 20th of November has been rescheduled to the 8th of December."

"And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled to the 9th of December. All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates," the father-of-one continued.

As Zayn’s post went viral on social media, several fans expressed their concerns for his well-being and sent him supportive messages.

One fan wrote, "We love you @zaynmalik Take all the time you need, we'll be here supporting you regardless."

"Zayn, we are always on your side, take all the time you need; sending all my love to Zayn, stay strong z @zaynmalik take care, please," another well-wisher chimed in.

For the unknowns, the singer will perform at the O2 Academy Leeds in Leeds, England, on November 23, 2024.