Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share rare PDA moment at 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, delighted fans with their appearance at the premiere of Wicked.

According to Daily Mail, the couple attended the much-anticipated film's special screening together in New York City on Thursday.

During the star-studded event, Grande and Slater were photographed sharing a warm hug during their joint sighting at the historic Museum of Modern Art.

Notably, Grande approached Slater while he was posing for photos with their co-star, Bowen Yang.

For the premiere night, the singer-turned-actress wore a pink strapless gown and styled her hair in a neat bun.

On the other hand, Slater looked dapper in a navy blue suit and was seen blushing while his girlfriend gave him a warm hug.

Interestingly, Grande did not arrive on the red carpet with Slater, instead, she walked arm-in-arm with her Wicked co-lead actress, Cynthia Erivo.

For the unversed, Grande and Slater starred in their upcoming musical fantasy film.

In Wicked, Grande will play the lead role of Glinda in her forthcoming film, while Slater will portray a unique character named Boq.

The film is set to be released in theatres on November 22, 2024.

It is also worth noting that Grande and Slater sparked romance rumours in July 2023, shortly after their respective separations from their ex-partners.