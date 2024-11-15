Travis Kelce opens up about his romance with Taylor Swift: 'very Happy'

Travis Kelce has seemingly opened up about his strong feelings for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

During the show, the NFL player's older brother, Jason Kelce, mentioned that both brothers are 'killing it' in their romantic relationships.

In a bonus episode released on Thursday, the former NFL player addressed fans' queries, revealing that he and Travis had received over 700 voicemails related to their relationships.

Furthermore, Travis encouraged listeners to take notes on their suggestions, as Jason and he consider themselves experts in their thriving love lives.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end remarked, "We are very happy in relationships."

Jason responded, "That’s true, I shouldn’t say we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it."

Additionally, an insider has also disclosed to Life & Style magazine that Taylor and Travis are currently having their best times as a couple.

The tipster added, "Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless."

"Finding a love like this has changed Taylor," the source continued.

Travis and Taylor have also sparked engagement rumours in January 2024.

However, the two have not made their relationship official yet.