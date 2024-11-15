Travis Kelce major Thanksgiving plans for Taylor Swift revealed

Donna Kelce spills Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving plans

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce has recently responded to speculations that Taylor Swift will join the Kelces for Thanksgiving.

“I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do,” said Donna while speaking on the Today show on November 14.

The Kansas Chief End mother talked about Taylor’s Eras Tour, which would end on December 8.

Donna also shared Travis plans for the holiday as she revealed that Thanksgiving week would focus on football.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” stated the 72-year-old.

Donna further said, “Football is always the holidays for family,” noting that her loved ones did not plan to have a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I think we’re just going to be at the football game,” she added.

Earlier in 2023, Taylor opened up about her relationship with Travis in an exclusive interview with Time magazine.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” explained the songstress.

Taylor mentioned, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.”

“We’re just proud of each other,” she added.