Sophie Turner’s ‘Tomb Raider’ casting gets mixed reactions from fans

Sophie Turner's casting as Lara Croft divided 'Tomb Raider' fans

Sophie Turner is reportedly in negotiations to star as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, which is Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of the video game franchise.

Industry sources spilled to Deadline that Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write and executive produce the show. The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

Interestingly, Sophie's casting as Lara Croft get mixed reactions from Tomb Raider fans.

Sharing their thoughts on outlet’s social media post, a few said in the comment section, “Perfect cast” or “great choice”.

However, there are many who have expressed their dissatisfaction over the cast selection.

One wrote, “I like Lara Croft franchise but I don’t really like this pick.”

Another remarked, “I like Sophie but I just watched The Gentlemen on Netflix. I thought Ruby Sear would make a good Lara.”

“I haven’t like her since game of thrones. Just weak. I am mad all over again,” said a third user.

A fourth user added, “Terrible casting.”

Interestingly, Lara character was previously played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikande.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie was up against Lucy Boynton for the role.

The outlet also reported that Emma Corrin and Mackenzie Davis were also among the stars on the producer’s wish list, but they did not screen test for the role.

Meanwhile, Sophie rose to fame with her first major role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. She also worked in British crime drama limited series Joan. The actress future project included British show, Haven, for Prime Video.