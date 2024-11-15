King Charles makes first statement after marking two 'special birthdays'

King Charles shares health update as he marks two 'special birthdays'

King Charles sent a strong message to his critics by appearing in high spirits on his 76th birthday celebrations.

The monarch visited the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford on his special day amid his ongoing cancer battle.

In a video shared on the official Instagram page of the royal family, the King was seen joyfully greeting the members of the Coronation Food Hub.

He marked the first birthday of his meaningful initiative on the day of his birthday.

King Charles issued statement which reads, "Great to chat to the team at the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford!"

"One year since the launch of the Coronation Food Project, The King has opened the first two Coronation Food Hubs - Deptford (in person) and Merseyside (virtually)."

"The hubs - major distribution centres, designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food - are set to transform the ability of charities like @FareShareUK and @TheFelixProject to support communities in need."

It is important to note that it was King Charles' first birthday since his cancer diagnosis.

For the unversed, the monarch was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. Since then, the King has been undergoing cancer treatment.