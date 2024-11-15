Gal Gadot mesmerises fans with stunning appearance at film festival

Gal Gadot mesmerises fans with stunning appearance at film fstival

Gal Gadot recently captivated audiences with her appearance at the 36th Annual Israel Film Festival ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old actress attended the event at The Saban Theater on November 13, 2024.

For the event, Gadot donned a stylish skirt and an oversized blazer. She completed her look with a unique gold necklace.

Reportedly, the globally known actress Gadot hosted a reception and screening for Israeli filmmaker Tom Nesher, showcasing her debut film, Come Closer, which is being submitted for Oscar nominations.

For the unversed, this fictional drama is Israel's entry for the Best International Feature Film category and being an Israeli, Gadot was there to lead the occasion.

The Los Angeles-based event was attended by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as celebrities, filmmakers, and members of the local film industry.

On the work front, Gadot is set to portray the intense and unique character of Cleopatra in her upcoming film titled Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Egypt.

The movie is scheduled for theatrical release in the summer of 2025.

In an old interview, the mother-of-four spoke about her new role as a historical figure, saying that the film will change the narrative surrounding Cleopatra.

"You know, if Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra’s the real one," the Red Notice actress said.