Selena Gomez looks back at old movie: ‘crazy detour’

Selena Gomez discusses old release following her Disney breakthrough

Selena Gomez, who started out her career in showbiz through Disney, is looking back at the first role she starred in afterwards.

The 32-year-old actress shared that the movie she found most “challenging” was her crime comedy Spring Breakers.

The Only Murders In the Building star appeared for an interview with Elle alongside her Emilia Perez co-stars including Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Sharing the memory of her 2012 film, the Love On songstress said, “I was only 18 or 19, it was the first thing I did right after my Disney show and it was such a crazy detour.”

The film gave Gomez a glimpse into the industry beyond Disney shows and “That’s when I knew I was going to fall in love with filmmakers and really gritty, fun stuff that was a little too graphic,” she told the outlet.

This comes after the award-winning popstar told The New York Times in 2013, that it was her way of “kind of taking baby steps” towards more adult roles. “I know that people will judge my involvement in the movie as a whole,” she said. “I’m prepared to accept that.”

Newly-released Emilia Pérez adds another unique project to Gomez’s resume. French director Jacques Audiard’s Spanish musical drama is based on Gascón’s character, a transgender Mexico City drug cartel leader trying to build a life outside crime.

The film has received great praise after its release and Gomez, along with Saldaña, Gascón and co-star Adriana Paz were named joint winners of the Best Actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.